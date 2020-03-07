Health officials confirm first known case of coronavirus in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah health officials confirmed the first known case of coronavirus or COVID-19 in Utah Friday night.

The Utah Department of Health, Davis County Health Department and the COVID-19 Task Force announced the first presumptive positive of COVID-19 in the state. Further confirmatory testing will be carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said the patient was exposed to COVID-19 while on a recent cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, and they don’t recognize this case as an instance of “community spread” of COVID-19 in Utah.

After returning to Utah, the patient developed symptoms and went to the doctor. The patient’s medical provider collected a clinical sample and submitted it to the Utah Public Health Laboratory (UPHL) for testing. Because the sample was tested by UPHL, the case is considered to be a presumptive positive.

Officials identified the patient only as a resident of Davis County who is older than 60 years old. The patient is recovering at home and is under a county-issued isolation order. The Davis County Health Department will monitor the patient, as well as any of the patient’s close contacts.

“Our first priority will be ensuring the patient’s family members and medical providers are monitored for potential symptoms and tested, if necessary,” said Brian Hatch, director of the Davis County Health Department. “We will also work closely with the patient to determine if they may have exposed any other members of the community.”

The state health department will work with the Davis County health department to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Even though a person in Utah has developed the illness, the risk to the general public remains low,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah State Epidemiologist in a statement. “However, this case does represent a turning point in our response. Home isolation of confirmed cases who aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized is a proven measure that will help limit the spread of disease. We need the public to understand this, as isolating these types of cases at home will become more routine as we identify additional cases.”

The announcement of this first virus case comes hours after Governor Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in preparation for cases of the virus. Officials said issuing the order allows the state to access additional funding and resources that will be instrumental in helping them prepare to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS:



