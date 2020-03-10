Health officials announce second case of coronavirus in Utah

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Health officials announced the second case of coronavirus in Utah Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Weber-Morgan Health Department (WMHD) say the patient is currently at McKay-Dee Hospital.

They say the patient is older than 60. “Prior to becoming ill, the patient traveled extensively outside Utah and the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 during those travels,” health officials said Tuesday.

The patient’s sample was tested by the Utah Public Health Laboratory and is considered to be a “presumptive positive.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct further confirmatory testing.

The first case in the state was announced Friday, also in Davis County. Health officials said that patient was exposed to COVID-19 while on a recent cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The UDOH recommends getting vaccinated for influenza, and taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, and staying home when you’re sick.

More information about novel coronavirus can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov or at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

