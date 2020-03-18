Grand Canyon National Park implements park changes in response to coronavirus

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — Grand Canyon National Park is making modifications to promote social distancing.

As of march 19, restaurants in the park will be closed until further notice. Some may offer dine-out options. The National Park Service is urging visitors to prevent the spread or coronavirus by maintaining a safe distance from others visitors and washing hands for 20 seconds or more.

Elderly visitors and those with underlying conditions should exercise extra caution.

Visit the National Park Service website for additional park closures and modifications.

What others are reading: