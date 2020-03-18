1  of  2
Live Now
ABC4 News breaking news coverage of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake and dozens aftershocks that rocked the Wasatch Front Wednesday Watch 5pm News Live Now

Grand Canyon National Park implements park changes in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates

by: Kaylee DeWitt

Posted: / Updated:
grand canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — Grand Canyon National Park is making modifications to promote social distancing.

As of march 19, restaurants in the park will be closed until further notice. Some may offer dine-out options. The National Park Service is urging visitors to prevent the spread or coronavirus by maintaining a safe distance from others visitors and washing hands for 20 seconds or more.

Elderly visitors and those with underlying conditions should exercise extra caution.

Visit the National Park Service website for additional park closures and modifications.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Don't Miss