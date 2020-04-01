Grand Canyon National Park fully closed until further notice

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4 News) — Acting in accordance with recommendations from health officials, The National Park Service decided Wednesday to immediately close Grand Canyon National Park until further notice, according to a news release.

“The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service will continue to follow the guidance of state and local health officials in making determinations about our operations,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said. “As soon as we received the letter from the Health and Human Services Director and Chief Health Officer for Coconino County recommending the closure of Grand Canyon National Park, we closed the park.”

The NPS encouraged the public to explore Grand Canyon National Park through its many digital tools, which include Webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. According to the release, the NPS will notify the public through their website and social media accounts about when the park will open.