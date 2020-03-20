Governor Gary Herbert invites Utahns to participate in Weekend of Prayer and Service

(ABC4 News) — On Friday, Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued a declaration inviting Utahns to participate in a Weekend of Prayer and Service on March 20 through 22.

The invitation comes in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and 5.7 magnitude earthquake which shook the state on Wednesday.

I invite all to participate in a Weekend of Prayer and Service in Utah, March 20-22. We also encourage acts of service to happen in ways that will decrease risk of contagion. Whether or not you are religious, I hope you find peace or guidance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/VebmWS9SoE — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 20, 2020

Governor Herbert emphasized the importance of doing acts of service which do not include spreading contagion. He suggested leaving bread on a neighbor’s doorstep or writing a note of encouragement to an anxious friend.

Latest Posts: