Governor Gary Herbert invites Utahns to participate in Weekend of Prayer and Service

Coronavirus Updates

(ABC4 News) — On Friday, Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued a declaration inviting Utahns to participate in a Weekend of Prayer and Service on March 20 through 22.

The invitation comes in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak and 5.7 magnitude earthquake which shook the state on Wednesday.

Governor Herbert emphasized the importance of doing acts of service which do not include spreading contagion. He suggested leaving bread on a neighbor’s doorstep or writing a note of encouragement to an anxious friend.

