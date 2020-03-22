Goblin Valley State Park limits visitors due to coronavirus

Green River, UT- (ABC4 News)- If you plan on visiting Goblin Valley State Park during the coronavirus outbreak be prepared to wait. Officials announced visitation in the park will be limited to 100 people at any one time.
To avoid a long wait at the gate, officials suggest arriving in the early morning or early evening. The visitor center remains closed.
