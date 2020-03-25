Financial fears causing many on unpaid leave to ask when will this end?

The pause from the pandemic has some businesses now assessing if they can afford the same manpower when work does start up again.​

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Social distancing has left many sitting at home worrying about when this pandemic will be over, and if there will be jobs to come back to.

And though staying in the house is helping save those around you, your mind may be taking a hit. ​ So, how can we stay emotionally and physically healthy during this stressful time?

I don’t truly know too many people who are worried about their health, in fact, I don’t think I know anybody worried about their health. People are worried about their elderly parents, but people really care about how their income has stopped, and they don’t know how long​ it’s going to be stopped. John, area manufacturing engineer

Due to stay-at-home orders, many have been told to not come into work, and like John’s case, paid leave is not an option.

Some businesses are now being forced to assess if they can afford the same manpower when work does start up again.​



There are multiple factors that lead to people having suicidal thoughts. Financial factors are one of the strong factors. People in this country care a lot about their living. We’re in crisis-mode so I recommend people hang in there.​ ​ Nihit Gupta, Psychiatrist at Reynolds Memorial Hospital

With the economy in a volatile state, President Trump said in his March 17th address that the market would take care of itself once we take care of this crisis.​

They’re handing out fliers on how to file for unemployment. That’s pretty surreal. So, I’ll be doing that tomorrow. It’s not an incredible time to be looking for work. I don’t know if anyone wants to sit down and interview you.​ I think it’s a wait until the storm has passes before you’re going to find anything situation. John, area manufacturing engineer

But, the looming unknown may be detrimental to your mental health, especially as the bills keep coming.​ ​

I know what I can spend on groceries per week. I know what rent is. If it’s a month, I’m fine. If it’s a couple months, that starts to look bad. John, area manufacturing engineer

In this time of isolation, find a silver lining.

Psychiatrists say to establish a routine, pray, and maybe don’t get on social media as much.

​ But, most importantly, don’t forget the power of communication.​

Stay in touch with your loved ones. Make sure you tell them you’re doing ok. Because that is very helpful and very therapeutic. Just because you’re not going to work does not mean you will not be waking up at the same time, not getting dressed. Exercise; go on a walk.​ A walk could be a very good stress buster. Nihit Gupta, Psychiatrist at Reynolds Memorial Hospital

All of my coworkers said they’ll be working on their ‘honey-do’ list. A lot of stuff to do that their spouses have asked them to do at home.​ They’re taking an unpaid vacation to go do some home improvements. John, area manufacturing engineer

If you are feeling the weight on your shoulders right now, you can still get help; psychiatrists are working on ways to treat patients over the phone through FaceTime and Telemedicine. Just give your doctor’s office a call.