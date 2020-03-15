Entheos Academy in Magna, Kearns temporarily close after student tests positive for coronavirus

MAGNA/ KEARNS A student who attends the Magna campus of Entheos Academy has tested positive for coronavirus, Salt Lake County Health officials announced Saturday.

Because Entheos Academy in Kearns shares faculty and staff with Magna, school officials are considering both campuses potentially exposed to the virus.

By the direction of officials at the Salt Lake County Health Department, all staff and students will be quarantined at their homes until March 27th.

While in quarantine they have been instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms including cough, fever over 100° F and shortness of breath.

Both campuses will be completely closed for two weeks as the facilities are sanitized.

Instruction will NOT continue during that time.

Here’s further instruction from the Salt Lake County Health Department:

Students and faculty and Hunter High School are in a similar situation after health officials said one of their students also has the virus.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the total number of cases in Utah is now 19 (as of 10 p.m on March 14th).

