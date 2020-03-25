DWR reminds public to avoid trespassing on closed wildlife management areas when escaping to the outdoors to avoid COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding the public to pay attention to posted signs after 17 people were cited for trespassing on closed wildlife and waterfowl management areas in northern Utah over the weekend, according to a release.

Each area is clearly marked with signs indicating that it is closed, according to DWR.

According to Lt. Beveridge, it is critical that people avoid trespassing, as mule deer need to strengthen and feed after a long winter and migratory birds, ducks, and geese need to nest and raise their young. Human interference can cause unnecessary stress on the animals and possibly cause them harm.

“With the recommended social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, I think the need that people feel to get outside and away from others is higher than ever,” DWR Lt. David Beveridge said. “But please remember that spring is a critical time for wildlife. It’s important that you obey the closures and not put wildlife at risk by stressing them.”

RELATED: Social distancing difficult in US grocery stores

Conservation officers issued citations for trespassing on the following areas:

Seven cited at the Henefer-Echo WMA

Four cited at the Ogden Bay WMA

Three cited at Millville Face WMA

Two cited at the Middle Fork WMA

One cited at the Public Shooting Grounds WMA, northwest of Corinne

Most of the wildlife management areas in northern Utah will be closed until April 11. Waterfowl management areas in northern Utah are closed until Aug. 1.

DWR reminded Utahns who are currently escaping to the outdoors, to follow recommended health guidelines and to recreate responsibly.

Latest Posts: