Draper City responds to coronavirus pandemic

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- As the potential for the coronavirus to spread in Utah continues mayors across the state are declaring local emergencies. Draper City Mayor Troy Walker signed the declaration Thursday.

The declaration will allow the city to obtain state or federal disaster assistance should it need it.

On Thursday Governor Herbert issued recommendations statewide for the next two weeks:

Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.

Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.

If you are sick, stay home.

Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.

The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

