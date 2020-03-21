DoorDash launches ‘Open for Delivery’ campaign

LEFT: BRISTOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: In this photo illustration, fast food from a branch of Burger King is pictured on February 20, 2018 in Bristol, England. The number of takeaway restaurants has increased significantly in the last few years and this has raised concerns that this can lead to over-consumption in cheap, unhealthy high-fat nutrient-poor food and drink leading to higher body weight and greater risk of obesity. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) RIGHT: The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash Offer Free* Slices of Cheesecake With Weekday Lunch Orders Who Says There’s No Such Thing as a Free (Slice at) Lunch? (Photo: Business Wire)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Over the past week, cities and states including here in Utah have had to dial back operations of restaurants and other businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, the coronavirus epidemic is the greatest crisis the industry has ever faced.

Economic forecasts indicate that restaurants and the food service industry could sustain $225 billion in losses and eliminate 5-7 million jobs over the next three months.

This means the livelihoods of the 15.6 million hardworking people who serve you day in and day out are on the line and as their front doors are shut, they are finding every way possible to continue to serve their customers, primarily by remaining open for delivery and pick-up. Now, more than ever, they need all of our support.

In collaboration with restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash annouced the launch of #OpenForDelivery, an initiative aimed to let consumers know that restaurants are open, that delivery is safe, and that restaurants need patronage more than ever to weather COVID-19.

#OpenForDelivery – a multi-platform campaign that includes TV spots in the U.S. and Canada, paid and organic social, and the launch of a new website www.openfordelivery.com is an homage to the critical role restaurants play in our lives and communities, and a call to action to support them.

Restaurants partaking in the campaign include Cheesecake Factory, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chili’s, Wingstop, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Cracker Barrel just to name a few.

Restaurants are invited to designate themselves as #OpenForDelivery with the use of digital sticker packs, business profile filters, content, and more, aimed to create a public groundswell of support for restaurants.

