Live Now
WATCH: Governor Herbert, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall provide instruction for businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Donovan Mitchell tells GMA’s Robin Roberts he has no symptoms

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell video conferenced with Good Morning America Monday morning while in quarantine.

Mitchell was the second NBA star to be diagnosed with coronavirus last week. His teammate Rudy Gobert was the first.

“I don’t have any symptoms. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” Mitchell told Robin Roberts. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus,” he added. “You may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they’re going home to.”

You can see the full story on Good Morning America’s website.

Because many people with the virus are asymptomatic, public health officials are placing responsibility on individuals to help slow the pandemic with social distancing.

Related: CDC recommends keeping gatherings to less than 50 people for the next 2 months

Simply put, it means that people stay far enough away from each other so that the coronavirus – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another.

The Utah Jazz recently announced that Mitchell will be helping fund meals for food-insecure students in Utah’s Granite School District.

Other coronavirus related stories:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss