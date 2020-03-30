Dog helps deliver groceries to neighbor vulnerable to coronavirus

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN Newsource)- As people vulnerable to coronavirus stay at home, they’re often reliant on others to get essentials.

That might mean ordering a delivery. It can also mean getting help from a neighbor, or maybe, a neighbor’s dog.

Megan Hiler went to Mantiou Springs, Colo. to meet a golden retriever who’s doing his part.

His name is Sunny–a 7-year-old golden retriever turned delivery dog

“She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me. I went to the store, got her her groceries, and he delivered them all to her,” Sunny’s owner Karen Eveleth said.

He’s been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbor’s since the coronavirus outbreak started weeks ago.

“What a wonderful thing. It’s just a sweet thing. So we started doing the schlepping back and forth and it’s been fun. It’s been a real treat,” neighbor Renee Hellman said.

Hellman has some underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breathe.

She says getting food and visits from the pup makes those days a little more bearable.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating,” she said.

Sunny also gets the mail and he picks up trash around the neighborhood when he’s out on walks.

