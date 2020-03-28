DMV lobbies closing to the public to curb spread of coronavirus

UTAH (ABC4 News) — In following Governor Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, all DMV lobbies are closed to the public, according to Tammy Kikuchi, Public Information Officer at the Utah State Tax Commission.

The DMV will continue to provide limited service on-site through a drive-through at the Salt Lake, South Valley, Farmington, Ogden, and Hurricane locations.

Additionally, the DMV requests that the public complete motor vehicle renewals online either with Renewal Express or at an On the SPOT renewal station. Click here to find a renewal station near you.

Visit https://dmv.utah.gov/ for additional information about how to handle DMV transactions.

