Did Intermountain Healthcare employees get pay cuts?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The demand from the COVID-19 pandemic could soon mean temporary redeployment and compensation adjustments for some Intermountain Healthcare employees.

Intermountain’s Chief Physician Executive says the recent ban on non-essential surgeries is leaving some doctors with less work. These doctors are paid in part by how many patients are seen, which in some cases is down up to 50 percent.

“We’ll have an adjustment to physicians and apps on May 31 to mitigate the impacts of reduced work,” Chief Physician Executive Mark Briesacher said. “We are reviewing shift base and salary models and assessing the impacts on clinical work.”

Intermountain Media Relations Director Daron Cowley released this statement:

No cuts in pay have taken place. In fact, April paychecks for eligible employees include a scheduled annual increase in pay.

Intermountain is doing everything possible to keep employees working. One way we’re doing this is through redeployment of employees to areas of need. If an employee is redeployed to another role, they’ll continue to be paid at their current rate. If Intermountain is unable to redeploy an employee to another role, we will provide compensation for work missed due to COVID-19. Compensation of up to four weeks will be paid. Employees can also use their accumulated paid time off (PTO) to cover other missed work after the four weeks. If they use all of their PTO, they can go into a negative PTO balance of up to 80 hours. Benefits will not change. For a limited number of physicians and advanced practice providers (physician assistant, nurse practitioner) that experience significant reductions to their workload, they may have their compensation adjusted in June — but there have been no reductions in pay to date. This is a dynamic and challenging environment that changes each day. We are continuously assessing the situation and will revisit our plans regularly.





