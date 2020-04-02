Davis County Health says some businesses allowed to stay open

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The first day of Davis County’s health order was on Thursday.

Residents were asked to work from home if possible. Doing so, health officials say, could prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Because of the order, various businesses and organizations have closed.

“The ones that are being closed are the ones where its hard to put in the social distancing,” Davis County Health Brian Hatch said in a press conference Wednesday

Davis County’s health order is slightly different than Salt Lake, Summit, and Wasatch Counties.

Health officials say there isn’t a list that breaks down Davis County businesses by essential or nonessential.

Whether business or organization can stay open depends on its ability to implement proper social distancing guidelines.

So, salons, barbers, theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, and recreational facilities must close.



“You’re sitting in the chair having your hair cut, there is no social distancing,” Hatch said.

But Eaglewood Golf Course on the outskirts of Davis County in North Salt Lake says it’ll stay open and implementing social distancing measures isn’t an issue.

“We are not allowing golf carts, we are spacing out tee time intervals –they are 8 minutes on a normal day, they are about 15 right now,” Golf Director Brent Moyse said. “It keeps people from congregating in one space it keeps the practice green clear so people aren’t waiting around too long.”

The golf course says the pro-shop and clubhouse are closed and the crew is regularly disinfecting equipment. It is still encouraged by the county for folks to limit outside activity, especially in groups.

Moyse is feeling that impact, on an average day he sees upwards of 300 golfers a day but recently that number is down to about 120.

Health officials say there is high concentration of Davis County residents 18-34 years old contracting COVID-19.

