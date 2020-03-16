Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah county officials ask residents to limit travel

UINTAH BASIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Health officials from the TriCounty Health Department, which includes Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties, are asking residents to “strongly reconsider any recreational, leisure, and non-essential work-related travel” that will take them outside of their communities. The announcement concerning the spread of the coronavirus in Utah is effective immediately.

Jordan Mathis, TriCounty Health Officer, says that while the counties do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, they are asking residents to take reasonable measures to keep it that way as long as possible.

“Compliance with this advisory will aid our statewide efforts to limit the speed of the spread of the virus and prevent our local and state healthcare resources from becoming overburdened,” says Mathis.

The TriCounty Health Department notes that while the Uintah Basin hasn’t seen any cases of coronavirus, the Uintah Basin is surrounded by virus activity and local officials feel strongly that residents can protect themselves, their families and community by restricting their travel into areas with virus activity.

