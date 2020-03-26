Daggett County takes proactive steps to keep coronavirus out of the community

DAGGETT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – After an area in Wyoming just across the state line reports a confirmed case of coronavirus, one Utah county is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Daggett County officials said they are continuing to take proactive steps to protect employees and citizens from possible exposure to COVID-19, especially in light of Wednesday’s report of a case of the virus in neighboring Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

As of Wednesday, March 25, officials said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daggett County.

Effective Thursday, March 26, access to county offices inside the Daggett County Administration Building and Courthouse and to the state Division of Motor Vehicles office will be by appointment only.

“Our goal as a county is to continue to provide essential services online and over the phone,” Daggett County Commission Chairman Randy Asay said.

The new procedures are as follows:

The administration building will be locked at all times, with the exception of the doors on the northeast end to provide access to the courts.

Those who need to conduct business in-person must call the office with which they have business in advance and schedule an appointment. Please let the employee know if you will need any accommodations or assistance to enter the building.

When you arrive for your scheduled appointment, call the office with which you have an appointment. The office numbers will be posted on the doors of the building.

The office will send an employee out to meet you. The employee will ask you a few quick COVID-19 screening questions, then help with your business if the screening is clear.

Once your business is concluded, immediately exit the building for your safety and the safety of county employees.

County officials ask you not to make an appointment if you or someone in your house has symptoms of COVID-19.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey has also modified how deputies will respond to non-emergency calls. Those who contact Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222 or the sheriff’s office with a non-emergency call for service will initially receive a phone call from a Daggett County sheriff’s deputy.

“This process is being put in place to protect our deputies and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19 and to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Sheriff Bailey said.

You can find the numbers for county offices at www.daggettcounty.org.