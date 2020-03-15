Coronavirus Utah: State Capitol temporarily bans visitors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Capitol announced they are temporarily banning visitors to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
According to the Utah State Capitol Instagram, the ban is effective as of Saturday, March 14.
