Coronavirus Updates: Food and hygiene-what to buy at the store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With Coronavirus now in Utah and officials are urging everyone not to panic buy or hoard in an effort to make sure supplies are available to vulnerable members of our community.

Events and sports are cancelled, schools closed, and workers are being asked to work from home.

The stores are overwhelmed with shoppers buying supplies, causing shortages around the globe, and right here in Utah.

So what do we really need?

Before deciding check to consider when you should stay at home. The CDC recommends 14 days of self quarantine if you have been in close contact with someone who has been infected. People with symptoms should also self isolate for 14 days. The symptoms are cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Here in Utah, a lot of people have been asked to work from home and with our children being out of school, it is understandable we may need a few items to help get us by.

The first thing to remember about shopping is DON’T HOARD, or over buy. There are many others who need to get supplies too. Get what you need and leave the rest. Remember a 14 day supply is what you need for your family.

Dry Goods

Dry goods are easy to cook and last a long time in your pantry. Beans, Rice, Pasta, Nuts can be a good option, especially if you want to snack.

Fresh Foods

If you have a refrigerator you can buy fresh foods you can keep chilled or frozen. Pick fruits and vegetables that will last. Then plan and ration how you will eat them.

Frozen Foods

These are to pop into the microwave and cook relatively quick. Make sure you have enough room in your freezer. Frozen foods can be a big help if you don’t want to cook from scratch every day.

Snacks and Sweets

Being isolated or on quarantine doesn’t mean you can’t chomp some of your favorites. Don’t overdo it, but chips, sweets, and snack food are good. Just keep it moderate and don’t overdo it. Your activity is already down a bit..and this one can put the pounds on you!

Water

Remember there’s probably clean drinking water coming from your tap or filtered water from your fridge for those who have it. It’s not imperative to stock up on massive quantities of bottled water. But, if safe water is not available from the tap, get a two week supply of water from the store.

Other Drinks

If you can’t get started without a shot of a caffeinated drink and you usually get that from a local shop. Make sure you buy coffee or tea. Have fun brewing it at home. Think about grabbing some of your favorite soft drinks.

Soap, Cleaning, and Hygiene

This is a must, and is your front line to fight COVID-19. Make sure you have a two week supply of hand soap. Watch the how to wash your hands video above to learn how to really keep your hands clean. Stick to it. Also make sure you have enough laundry detergent, dish soap, and of course toilet paper. Remember you only need a 14 day supply.

What others are watching now: