Coronavirus Update: Summit County stops dine in service for restaurants

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT (ABC4 News) – After a restaurant worker tested positive for Coronavirus, Summit County issued a public health order prohibiting all dine in service for restaurants.

The public health order also impacts, theaters, communal pools, hot tubs, locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, fitness centers and spas.

All convenience and grocery stores will remain open.

The press release states:

Summit County Health Officer Dr. Rich Bullough with Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson issued a Public Health Order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Summit County, Utah and guard against overwhelming the area’s healthcare systems, facilities and providers. Effective May 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., the Order requires the closure of resorts, restaurants, taverns, bars, entertainment venues, fitness and exercise facilities, spas, churches, and other businesses at which people tend to gather.

We are very conscious of the public health goal of containing the COVID-19 virus to limit the speed of its spread through communities in order to prevent healthcare resources from becoming overburdened and unable to keep up with urgent demand,” said Bullough. “The kinds of businesses and facilities identified represent those for which the risk of community transmission is higher due to groups of people gathering, the potential for contact with virus particles due to proximity, the exchange of cash and credit cards. Given the recent case of community transmission arising from a local restaurant and bar establishment, it is prudent to enact these regulations. In addition, the nature of Summit County as a destination resort community raises the risk of transmission within Summit County from travelers coming here, as well as the risk that there may also be further transmission visitor to visitor that may contribute to infections outside of Summit County.

While Summit County determined it is in the public interest to close restaurants, Summit County is concerned about impacting the ability of locals and visitors to still have access to food. Accordingly, the Order authorizes restaurants to continue operations on a limited basis through curbside take-out or drive through service on a non-cash basis. Cash transactions may be allowed to the extent a restaurant strictly follows stringent guidelines to separate money handling from food handling and implementing cleansing measures between each transaction in accordance with strict guidelines being developed by the Summit County Health Department. Restaurants will have 48 hours from the effective time of the Order to notify the Summit County Health Department whether or not they will implement curbside take-out service.

“We can’t emphasize enough the priority to still make food available. Curbside take-out or drive-thru food service is permitted, but third party food delivery services are prohibited. Following these orders will contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Bullough.

Pursuant to the Order and discussions between Park City and Summit County, Park City Transit will move to Spring service levels. The Summit County Health Department will not approve any new special event permits.

“We can’t emphasize enough how important it is at this time that we band together as a community. Go to the grocery store in an orderly manner. Be patient. Be kind. Look for opportunities to help those in need. If we all work together we’ll be able to overcome the impacts of this virus,” Bullough said.