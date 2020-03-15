Coronavirus Update: Salt Palace and Mountain America Exposition Center to close.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In a press release Salt Lake County announced the closure of of two more facilities.

The release states: The Salt Palace Convention Center and the Mountain America Expo Center (formerly South Towne Expo Center) will be closed as of Monday, March 16, until further notice amid concerns about preventing a widespread coronavirus outbreak in Salt Lake County. Although Salt Lake County is not currently experiencing community transmission, the County is taking precautionary measures to prevent potential spread of the disease.

On Thursday, Utah Governor Herbert recommended that mass gatherings exceeding 100 people be cancelled as of Monday, and Salt Lake County is following that recommendation.

A full listing of facilities closed is available through https://slco.org/covid-19/closures/.

CDC recommends that everyone do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat. Individuals and communities should familiarize themselves with recommendations to protect themselves and their communities from getting and spreading respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. Older people and people with severe chronic conditions should take special precautions because they are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness. For more information: www.cdc.gov.

The Salt Lake County Health Department, in coordination with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Utah Department of Health, will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will modify its recommendations going forward.

Members of the public who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus should call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line: 800-456-7707.​

