Dell Loy Hansen organizations team up for ‘Feeding Our Frontlines’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah is known for being a state with a charitable spirit. Those efforts are more essential now as the nations faces a global pandemic. COVID-19 is having a major impact in the Beehive state as the cases passes the 1,000 mark.

First responders and the entire healthcare industry stand on the frontlines of the crisis tasked with continuous care for our community.

Real Salt Lake and Broadway Media Group have partnered to establish a program called “Feeding our Frontlines” the effort designed to be adaptable to each healthcare system’s needs.

Executive Director of the RSL foundation Mary VanMinde tells ABC4 “the RSL Foundation reached out to healthcare facilities about how they’re feeding their employees. After surveying hospitals, we found that each of them had a different approach to provide meals for their workers.”

Through the joint effort of the two Dell Loy Hansen owned operations, the goal is feed frontline caregivers and provide immediate support to each of their personal costs.

Donations will be distributed at least once per week to: Steward Health Care, Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Hospital and MountainStar Healthcare systems for the ongoing support for Feeding Our Frontlines.

Van Minde said these meals aren’t just for doctors and nurses, these meals will go to all healthcare employees as each one plays in an essential role to caring for patients during this pandemic.

Brian Dunn, President, Western Region, Steward Health Care said:

“The depth of this donation goes far beyond the financial donation. The support this gives to our providers and staff allows them to stay focused, strong and able to care for those most in need during this pandemic. We are proud to have a relationship with Real Salt Lake.”

VanMinde says the RSL Foundation is set to match the first $25,000 in this effort as funds donated will provide meals for caregivers.

Their hope is more corporations and businesses will come on board with this initiative.

Kayvon Motiee, President of Broadway Media said:

“The one thing that all of our employees, listeners and corporate partners are asking us is, “how do we help?”. “We are humbled to be able to use our radio stations, digital billboard flips, social media platforms and multiple databases to share this power program to the giving people of Utah so they can help these heroes on the front line of this pandemic.”

Mary VanMinde said “it’s great having a leader like Dell Loy Hansen who encouraged the organizations to figure out unique ways to support the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

VanMinde says the program will continue until it’s no longer needed.

Those who wish to donate can visit RSL.com/Donate