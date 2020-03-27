Community Over Crisis: Utah Elementary school teachers brighten their students’ day with social distance parades

(ABC4 News) – Teachers have organized a way to put a smile on their students’ faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah.

In these trying times of uncertainty and difficulty school administrators are working to find ways to offer ways to give their students that have shifted to online learning a sense of relief, while adhering to social distancing.

On Friday, several elementary schools in the Tooele County School district held a Teacher Parade for students in the school boundaries.

The schools included Willow Elementary

Courtesy: Willow Elementary

Grantsville Elementary

Courtesy of Grantsville elementary school

Vernon Elementary

Courtesy of Vernon elementary

School officials from Stansbury Park Elementary said “Many people made signs for their beloved teachers. The cheers of we miss you and we love you came from teachers and students. This was a bright spot in the school community today.”

Stansbury Park elementary school: Courtesy of Kami Porter

