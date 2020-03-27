Community Over Crisis: Online school hosts Drive-thru pantry

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4News) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses and stores have either closed or made significant changes in how to serve the public. This includes food pantries that communities throughout the state depend on as a way to provide for their families.

Thursday the Utah Virtual Academy, an online public school for students K-12 hosted a drive-thru pantry for enrolled families. The first time event drew more than 50 UTVA families, all who signed up to receive boxes of food at the school.

Since September the UTVA pantry has served more than 150 families and supported more than 400 children under the age of 18 across the state. The pantry has been operating and serving families since November 2018.

Photos courtesy of Emily Riordan

Thursday’s drive-thru pantry is just another example of communities bonding together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

