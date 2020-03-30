Community over Crisis: ‘Creative Communication’ helps residents at senior centers cope with isolation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The staff at Highland Cove Senior Living Community has been capturing moments of creative communication meant to help their residents cope with the isolation from coronavirus.
The center said they have been capturing moments like Skype Happy hour, window art and families sharing homemade drawings.
“It is so touching to see families finding ways to stay in touch with their loved ones to help break the loneliness of staying in place,” said a representative from Highland Cove. “Every single moment has been truly heartfelt to all parties involved.”
