City of Moab declares local emergency in preparation for coronavirus

thumbnail_20_Moab_UT_1490213533769.jpg

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News)- In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Utah, the City of Moab has declared a State of Local Emergency.

The declaration is in preparation for the potential of coronavirus, COVID-19 in the city.

There are currently no known cases of the virus in Moab.

On Thursday Governor Herbert issued recommendations statewide for the next two weeks:

  • Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.
  • Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.
  • If you are sick, stay home.
  • Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.
  • The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

The Declaration in Moab ensures the city can access state and federal funding for risk mitigation and response if needed.

