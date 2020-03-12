City of Moab declares local emergency in preparation for coronavirus

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News)- In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in Utah, the City of Moab has declared a State of Local Emergency.
The declaration is in preparation for the potential of coronavirus, COVID-19 in the city.
There are currently no known cases of the virus in Moab.
On Thursday Governor Herbert issued recommendations statewide for the next two weeks:
- Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.
- Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.
- The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.
The Declaration in Moab ensures the city can access state and federal funding for risk mitigation and response if needed.
