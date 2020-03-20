City Creek temporarily closes doors in light of the coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – City Creek announced Friday it will be temporarily closing its doors in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The following statement was released by City Creek:
“In response to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and to help ensure the health and safety of our shoppers, employees and tenants, City Creek Center will be closing at the end of business March 19 and will remain closed through March 29, or later if required by the state or local government. Tenants with exterior entrances, may stay open at their discretion, and to the extent permitted by law, please check directly with these stores and restaurants for details.”
City Creek closed last Thursday, March 12, after officials were notified a shopper with coronavirus was in the shopping center.
City Creek officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.
