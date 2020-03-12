City Creek closed after shopper with coronavirus visited

Live Now
Coronavirus Updates
Posted:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- City Creek is closed Thursday after officials were notified a shopper with coronavirus was in the shopping center.

The shopper was in the center on March 10, officials said.

The common areas will be cleaned and it is anticipated the business will reopen for business Friday.

