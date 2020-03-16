Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses missionary work

(ABC4 NEWS) – Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on service missionaries.

Church officials released the following:

“Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ remains a sacred priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, even in the current circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to monitor the spread of this condition and its impact on missionaries worldwide. We take very seriously the health and safety of our missionaries and of those they teach. We are adapting to constantly changing conditions.”

Officials say missionaries will continue to be called to serve and assigned to labor in missions worldwide. Missionary recommendations will continue to be received, and missionary assignments for worldwide service will continue to be made.

Young missionaries with health issues and senior missionaries may be released from service.

Missionaries who begin their service and are unable to travel to their assigned mission may be temporarily reassigned to another mission.

To adjust for rapidly changing conditions, young missionary elders currently serving in missions within the United States and Canada who would complete their mission on or before September 1, 2020, may be released after they have served for 21 months.

Some missionaries may be temporarily reassigned.

“Young missionaries needing to work primarily from their apartments will continue teaching using technology, studying the scriptures and Preach My Gospel, language learning, family history, online community service and other activities as identified by the mission president. In addition, missionaries are encouraged to stay in contact with their families frequently and to take opportunities to leave their apartments for periods of exercise and fresh air, while observing wise guidelines for personal contact,” church officials say.

Church leaders say they will continue to monitor conditions and make further adjustments as needed. “As a Church, we express our love and appreciation for all missionaries as they strive to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ and share His love wherever they serve.”

