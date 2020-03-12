BYU athletic events to be closed to public

BYU’s Yoeli Childs celebrate with fans following their victory over Gonzaga following an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University announced Thursday morning that effective immediately, all athletic events on the campus will be closed to the public.

Effective immediately, all athletic events on BYU's campus will be closed to the public. Only participants, coaches and essential staff will be allowed to attend. BYU Athletics will provide updates as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/2lSbpuWOWY — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) March 12, 2020

BYU athletics just began spring football, baseball and softball among other sports. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

