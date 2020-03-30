Bob Garff remembered: ‘He was always giving back’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Sunday, Utah learned that Bob Garff, business titan, known for his role as chairman of Ken Garff Automotive Group, his leadership in the 2002 Olympics, and even his time as Utah Speaker of the House — died from complications after contracting COVID-19.

His friend and Utah’s current Lieutenant Governor, Spencer Cox had breakfast with Garff just three weeks ago.

“He’s legendary for his business prowess and the success that they had,” said Cox.

But Garff’s legacy is so much more than that, according to Cox.

“He was always giving back, always trying to make the world a better place, and that really is his legacy,” said Cox.

A few weeks back, Cox remembers talking politics with Garff over breakfast. Garff would soon head to California with his wife, where it’s believed they contracted COVID-19.

After returning to Utah, both tested positive and self-quarantined. But Bob’s condition, Cox said, quickly worsened and he was hospitalized this week.

“Every death is incredibly tragic. But for many of us, it hits home in a way that maybe just the general news hasn’t,” said Cox.”These aren’t statistics, these are real people. And often people that we know and love and care about,” added Cox.

