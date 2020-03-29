Bob Garff of Ken Garff Enterprises dies from coronavirus

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Bob Garff, Chairman of Ken Garff Enterprises, died Sunday from complications of coronavirus at 78 years old.

It appears that Garff is the third person to die of coronavirus in Utah. Ken Garff Automotive offered a group statement on Garff’s passing:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that today Robert H. Garff, chairman of Ken Garff Automotive Group, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

After driving back from a visit to Palm Springs, Robert and his wife, Katharine, were tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19, at which time they immediately self-quarantined. Earlier this week Robert felt more ill and was admitted to the hospital. Katharine continues to recover at home.

Robert was a giant in the community, a pioneer in the auto industry, and the biggest cheerleader to every employee at Ken Garff Automotive. Robert loved his family immensely and will be missed by them as well as his employees and many friends. We ask the media and public to please respect the privacy of the Garff family as they grieve the loss of their husband, father, and grandfather.”

Utah Senator Mitt Romney released the following statement on Garff’s passing:

“With profound sadness, I have learned that my friend Bob Garff has passed away from COVID-19. It breaks my heart. Bob’s contributions to our state, to our economy, and to our church will be heralded by many. But for me, it was his sound and principled leadership as the Chairman of the Olympic Winter Games of 2002 that is most compelling. The scandal that surrounded the Games could have overwhelmed our collective commitment, but Bob’s genuine goodness, clear-eyed optimism, and can-do management experience helped to re-ignite our confidence and community spirit. The Games were arguably the best ever, in large measure thanks to the character and care of Bob Garff. Ann and I will miss our friend very, very much. We send our sympathy and love to dear Kathi.”

Governor Gary Herbert tweeted the following statement after news of Garff’s passing:

We have lost a really great man. Bob Garff touched countless lives and gave so much service to our state, and its people. He was such a positive example to all of us. He leaves a hole in our heart and in the community. Our prayers are with his wife Kathi and the Garff Family, and all the families that have suffered and are suffering at this time.

