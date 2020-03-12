Athletic conferences across nation cancel sporting events; affecting Utah teams

Utah State’s Sam Merrill drives as New Mexico’s Corey Manigault defends during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-With coronavirus concerns growing, many college athletic conferences have canceled their men’s basketball conference tournaments and other athletic events.

The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 all canceled their men’s basketball tournaments on Thursday.

Other basketball tournaments and athletic events being canceled or modified are those belonging to the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC, America East, Big Sky, WAC and Mountain West conferences.

The Mountain West Conference has suspended all spring sports competitions. Practices are being left up to the school's discretion. pic.twitter.com/X9KbsmJ7tI — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, schools such as Duke and Kansas have completely suspended their athletics, also withdrawing themselves from the NCAA tournament.

Utah State and most likely, BYU are expected to participate in the NCAA tournament.

Check out the ABC4.com Coronavirus Updates and Resources section for more information.

Other coronavirus related stories: