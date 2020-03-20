CAMDEN, S.C. (WGHP) — A 7-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina, WIS reports.
The child’s mother, Courtney Doster, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.
The child, named Emmett, had a high fever on Monday and was diagnosed with viral pneumonia.
Emmett was tested for coronavirus and the test came back positive on Tuesday.
Doster said Emmett is being treated with Tylenol because doctors said ibuprofen and breathing treatments could worsen his symptoms.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- TV host Andy Cohen says he tested positive for COVID-19
- 7-month-old baby tests positive for coronavirus in South Carolina
- Senator Romney introduces act which would allow this year’s college graduates to defer federal loans for up to three years
- ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus
- The Salt Lake City Golf Division to suspend all play at city golf courses due to coronavirus