4 Salt Lake City Police Department employees in quarantine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four Salt Lake City Police Department employees have been placed in quarantine, according to officials.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said they are taking precautionary measures with four of their employees and have placed then in quarantine:

Three are officers, two who work with the NBA and the Jazz and the other officer recently traveled to Asia.

The fourth employee in quarantine is a civilian who works as security during the basketball games at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It is not known how long the four will be in quarantine and Wilking said it’s important to understand none of the employees are currently showing symptoms. They are waiting to be tested.

Wilking also said it is business as usual for SLCPD but will not have a bunch of officers in the same place at the same time if possible. Their command staff is also operating at an half on half telecommute at this time.

What others are clicking on: