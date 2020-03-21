4 news cases of coronavirus confirmed in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Davis County has now reached 12, according to officials.

In a press released issued by Davis County Health Department, four new cases were recently added to the already 8 conformed COVID-19 cases.

All four individuals are adults between the ages of 18-60 years old and are recovering at home. Two of the four had recently traveled.

“Overall, those affected are doing a great job of adhering to protective measures necessary to reduce exposure to others in the community,” the press release reads. “We continue to emphasize the importance of residence following the directions of healthcare and public health professionals when advised to self-isolate or quarantine.”

The Davis County Health Department said they continue to investigate close contacts of all positive cases saying if residents continue to practice social distancing and stay home when sick there will be minimal exposure to others by someone who is infected.