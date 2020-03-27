2020 anxiety: Mental health resources to help manage stress, boost resilience

Utah (ABC4 News) — Stress is a natural response to any type of challenge, from a school or work assignment to a traumatic event or life change, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

In some cases, stress can negatively affect your health, so it’s important to pay close attention to how you deal with it to know when it’s time to reach out for help.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, social distancing causing disruption to normal life, and Utah’s recent 5.7 magnitude earthquake, stress is to be expected.

ABC4 compiled a list of local and national mental health resources to reach out for different situations if stress symptoms worsen or don’t go away.

Earthquake-Related Sources:

According to SAMHSA.gov, natural disasters can disrupt people’s lives by causing injuries and damage to property. Though most stress symptoms will resolve with time, if they last for weeks or months and begin affecting relationships, it may be time to seek professional help.

SAHMSA– This site has specific information about warning signs and risk factors to look for in both adults and children after earthquakes which may indicate the need for professional help.

Disaster Distress Helpline– Access this 24/7, 365-day-a-year national hotline by either calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746 to speak to a trained counselor. The hotline provides immediate crisis counseling to anyone with emotional distress after a natural disaster. It is toll-free, multilingual, and confidential.

COVID-19 Related Sources:

Manage Stress and Anxiety CDC webpage– This page provides information stress symptoms and how to manage stress in yourself. It also includes information for parents about how to help their children navigate stress and life-changes due to COVID-19. It also has tips for responders dealing with secondary traumatic stress.

NAMI Utah– Though NAMI education classes and support groups are currently canceled due to COVID-19, the NAMI mentor phone line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 4:15 a.m. by calling (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264.

Other Mental Health Sources:

University of Utah Health Mental and Behavioral Health Treatment– This resource provides a wide range of services adults, teens, and children, such as outpatient therapy, inpatient services, medication management, and psychiatric services.

University Neuropsychiatric Institute (UNI)– UNI provides inpatient services, intensive programs, day treatment, and therapy to treat a wide range of conditions.

Refugee and Immigrant Center (Asian Association of Utah)– This resource offers a variety of affordable outpatient counseling and therapy options to refugees, immigrants, and other community members through its Community Wellness Program.

Salt Lake County Behavioral Health Services– This resource offers several crisis lines to call.

24 Hour Crisis Line: Call (801) 587-3000 to quickly receive support and services if you are experiencing a crisis. This line serves all of Salt Lake County 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

MCOT (Mobile Crisis Outreach Team): Call (801) 587-3000 if you need a team and support individuals for a mental health crisis.

WarmLine: Call (801) 587-1055 if you need an understanding person on the other end of the line to discuss issues you may be facing. This line is open 365 days a year from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

National Suicide Prevention Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions.

Note: This list is mainly intended to provide basic information and quick mental health services for those who need immediate help. It includes only a very small number of Utah’s many mental health services. Call 911 if you are experiencing an emergency.

