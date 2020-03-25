2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Washington County appear to be community spread

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) has confirmed 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, which appear to be community spread.

SWUPHD officials have now confirmed 6 cases in Washington County and 1 in Iron County.

The SWUPHD investigates positive cases and alerts any healthcare workers or close contacts at home (or other locations) who may have been exposed so those people can take precautions, according to the press release.

All residents should practice social distancing while avoiding non-essential travel and groups larger than 10. People who are immune-compromised or over the age of 60 should especially avoid contact with others.

More COVID-19 testing is becoming available. If you have symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your healthcare provider, Utah’s Coronavirus Hotline (800-456-7707), or visit the Symptom Checker at Intermountainhealthcare.org.

All updates and resources are saved on the department’s website.

