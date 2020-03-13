2 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Summit County, health officials said Friday.

All four cases are adult males younger than 60, officials with the Summit County Health Department (SCHD) said.

Three of them are out-of-state visitors that did not travel together, the other is a resident in the county.

The Summit County Health Department is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the men. These people will be monitored by public health professionals for symptoms related to COVID-19.

NOTE: Beginning the week of March 16, the Summit County Health Department will limit confirmed case announcements to weekly updates released every Tuesday before 12 p.m. MST. If or when community spread occurs, it will be announced separately as soon as it is confirmed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to what someone may be experiencing as the result of seasonal influenza – namely a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. These symptoms on their own are not worrisome and should not cause alarm. But if someone exhibits these symptoms who has recently traveled to areas with widespread COVID-19 illness or has been in close contact with a known positive case, that individual should immediately notify their health care provider, who will coordinate with the appropriate public health officials to determine next steps.

Governor Herbert limits mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

There is currently no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for coronavirus and it is flu and respiratory disease season.

Other coronavirus related news: