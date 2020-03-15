19 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, some of them young students

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake County Health Department announced nine additional cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total to 14.

Of those cases, 11 are adults over the age of 18 and three are children.

Health officials say two of the infected children attended school while symptomatic; the schools potentially affected are Hunter High School in West Valley City and Entheos Academy, a charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the total number of cases in Utah is now 19 (as of 10 p.m on March 14th).

Confirmed cases by health district

District Cases Bear River 0 Central Utah 0 Davis County 2 Salt Lake County 14 San Juan 0 Southeast Utah 0 Southwest Utah 0 Summit County 2 Tooele 0 Tri County 0 Utah County 0 Wasatch County 0 Weber-Morgan 1 Non-Utah resident** 5

County health officials say all new cases are linked to travel or household contact with another confirmed case they do not believe any of the cases are a result of local transmission in Salt Lake County.

Saturday, Summit County health officials said they have their first case of the virus spreading in the community.

Governor Herbert has declared a Utah wide state of emergency in efforts to stop spreading.

Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were among the first cases of the virus announced.

