Cleveland hospital shares ‘beautiful message’ left in the snow

Health

by: Tribune Wire News

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic shared a touching message on Valentine’s Day after spotting giant words of support carved in the snow outside the medical center.

Cleveland Clinic News tweeted, “A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.”

Someone wrote “Mom Be Brave” for their mother who is battling cancer.

“To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts,” the hospital wrote.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Meligha Garfield: Director of The University of Utah's first Black Cultural Center"

VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter

Thumbnail for the video titled "VB college student $18,000 further in debt due to ‘typo’ in scholarship letter"

Divorce attorney pays for marriages on Valentine's day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divorce attorney pays for marriages on Valentine's day"

Iconic Olympic cauldron relocated from Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Olympic cauldron relocated from Rice-Eccles Stadium"

Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies"
More Video News

Don't Miss