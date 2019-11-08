Children without siblings may be at higher risk for obesity

(ABC4 News/CNN) – Being an only child comes with its advantages, but according to a recent study, children without a sibling may be at higher risk for a common health condition.

More than 13 million children and adolescents in the United States struggle with obesity. A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior suggests kids without siblings may be more likely to be obese. The study researched and compared 27 only children and 41 children with siblings — it determined children without a brother or sister — had less healthy eating behaviors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood obesity is most prevalent among 12 to 19-year-olds.

