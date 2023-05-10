SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After three long years, the COVID-19 state of emergency is ending on May 11, 2023.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that since January 2022, daily COVID-19 reported cases are down by 92%, and deaths and new hospitalizations are down by 80%.

The department credits this, at least in part, to the 270 million Americans who received at least one shot of the vaccine, resulting in the largest adult vaccination program in history.

As the state of emergency comes to a close wrapping up this segment of history, here is a reflection on how COVID-19 has impacted Utahns:

Utah COVID-19 numbers:

The population of Utah is estimated to be just under 3.4 million in 2022, according to census data. Over the past three years, Utah residents reported a total of 1,097,141 cases of COVID-19, according to state data. Out of the total number of reported cases, 5,362 people died and 42,941 were hospitalized.

Salt Lake County had the highest cases of COVID-19 with over 400,000 cases total and 1,859 deaths. Utah County followed with over 200,000 cases and 890 deaths.

In the state of Utah, over 2.3 million people received at least one vaccine, which is approximately 70% of the state population.

Other states’ numbers:

Utah is far from being the state that was most impacted by COVID-19. According to The New York Times, California has reported over 12,169,000 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.

Here’s a look at the numbers in the southwest region of the U.S. compiled by New York Times analysts as of Wednesday, May 10:

Arizona Reported number of cases: 2,451,062 Fully vaccinated: 64% Deaths: 33,190

Colorado Reported number of cases: 1,771,010 Fully vaccinated: 72% Deaths: 14,245

Utah Reported number of cases: 1,093,049 Fully vaccinated: 66% Deaths: 5,316

Nevada Reported number of cases: 892,814 Fully vaccinated: 63% Deaths: 12,093

New Mexico Reported number of cases: 673,541 Fully vaccinated: 74% Deaths: 9,110



What this means:

While the end of the national state of emergency will change inevitably bring some changes, not everything COVID-19-related will be ending.

What will not change

Access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will remain available to all who need them, according to HHS.

Medicare’s telehealth options will remain open

What will change

Coverage of COVID-19 tests is likely to change

It will no longer be required to send lab results and vaccine data to HHS and the CDC, meaning national data on the virus may be affected

For more information on what will or will not change after the state of emergency ends, visit the HHS website.