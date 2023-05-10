SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After three long years, the COVID-19 state of emergency is ending on May 11, 2023.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that since January 2022, daily COVID-19 reported cases are down by 92%, and deaths and new hospitalizations are down by 80%.
The department credits this, at least in part, to the 270 million Americans who received at least one shot of the vaccine, resulting in the largest adult vaccination program in history.
As the state of emergency comes to a close wrapping up this segment of history, here is a reflection on how COVID-19 has impacted Utahns:
Utah COVID-19 numbers:
The population of Utah is estimated to be just under 3.4 million in 2022, according to census data. Over the past three years, Utah residents reported a total of 1,097,141 cases of COVID-19, according to state data. Out of the total number of reported cases, 5,362 people died and 42,941 were hospitalized.
Salt Lake County had the highest cases of COVID-19 with over 400,000 cases total and 1,859 deaths. Utah County followed with over 200,000 cases and 890 deaths.
In the state of Utah, over 2.3 million people received at least one vaccine, which is approximately 70% of the state population.
Other states’ numbers:
Utah is far from being the state that was most impacted by COVID-19. According to The New York Times, California has reported over 12,169,000 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.
Here’s a look at the numbers in the southwest region of the U.S. compiled by New York Times analysts as of Wednesday, May 10:
- Arizona
- Reported number of cases: 2,451,062
- Fully vaccinated: 64%
- Deaths: 33,190
- Colorado
- Reported number of cases: 1,771,010
- Fully vaccinated: 72%
- Deaths: 14,245
- Utah
- Reported number of cases: 1,093,049
- Fully vaccinated: 66%
- Deaths: 5,316
- Nevada
- Reported number of cases: 892,814
- Fully vaccinated: 63%
- Deaths: 12,093
- New Mexico
- Reported number of cases: 673,541
- Fully vaccinated: 74%
- Deaths: 9,110
What this means:
While the end of the national state of emergency will change inevitably bring some changes, not everything COVID-19-related will be ending.
What will not change
- Access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will remain available to all who need them, according to HHS.
- Medicare’s telehealth options will remain open
What will change
- Coverage of COVID-19 tests is likely to change
- It will no longer be required to send lab results and vaccine data to HHS and the CDC, meaning national data on the virus may be affected
For more information on what will or will not change after the state of emergency ends, visit the HHS website.