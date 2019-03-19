4th Utah child dies from influenza, according to the Utah Department of Health

The Utah Department of Health is now reporting four children have died during this year’s flu season.

According to Keegan McCaffrey, Analytic Epidemiologist at Utah Department of Health, the four children (under the age of 18), all tested positive for influenza, so their deaths are considered related to having the flu.

McCaffrey would only confirm the four children that died lived in Utah but was not able to confirm which county each of them lived in.

McCaffrey said they record flu data from the onset of the season which is September 30. As of March 9, the state has seen 1,348 cases of hospitalization due to the flu with the highest percentage of those affected being those over the age of 65.

While Salt Lake County has seen the highest number of people hospitalized (represented on the data below with IAH, influenza-associated hospitalization), but the TriCounty area (Uintah, Duchesne and Daggett counties) has seen the highest percentage of cases per 100,000.

TriCounty

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 91.69

Hospitalizations this season to date: 53

Salt Lake County

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 52.44

Hospitalizations this season to date: 588

Southwest Utah

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 51.97

Hospitalizations this season to date: 119

Weber-Morgan

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 50.19

Hospitalizations this season to date: 130

Summit County

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 47.14

Hospitalizations this season to date: 19

Central Utah

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 47.1

Hospitalizations this season to date: 37

Wasatch County

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 42.58

Hospitalizations this season to date: 13

Tooele County

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 40.1

Hospitalizations this season to date: 26

Bear River

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 39.28

Hospitalizations this season to date: 70

Utah County

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 28.53

Hospitalizations this season to date: 169

San Juan

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 11.84

Hospitalizations this season to date: 2

Southeast Utah

Cumulative seasonal IAH incidence per 100,000: 7.46

Hospitalizations this season to date: 3

To see the full reports on the state’s statistical data, you can go here.

According to the health department, Influenza is a contagious infection of the nose, throat, and lungs. There are two main types: A and B. Each type includes different strains that change from year to year.

They note however Influenza is not the same as “stomach flu”, which is used to describe illnesses with vomiting or nausea.

Influenza is a specific respiratory disease and typical symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, cough, sore throat, and general weakness. It is spread through contact of an infected person by coughing and sneezing.

Influenza can be dangerous and may have life-threatening complications, such as pneumonia. Seasonal influenza vaccination can reduce the complications and hospitalizations associated with influenza. Vaccination is recommended for all persons six months of age and older.

The state health department offers tips on fighting the flu