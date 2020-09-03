‘Health Watch’ issued due to potential harmful algae at Deer Creek Reservoir

Courtesy: Wasatch County Health Department

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Wasatch County Health Department has issued a “Health Watch” for Deer Creek Reservoir due to the presence of potentially harmful algae.

Samples were collected and health officials are awaiting test results.

Deer Creek however remains open. Those recreating in the area are advised to not swim, water ski, or boat in areas of scum.

