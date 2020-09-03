‘Health Watch’ issued due to potential harmful algae at Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Wasatch County Health Department has issued a “Health Watch” for Deer Creek Reservoir due to the presence of potentially harmful algae.

Samples were collected and health officials are awaiting test results.

Courtesy: Wasatch County Health Department

Deer Creek however remains open. Those recreating in the area are advised to not swim, water ski, or boat in areas of scum.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: