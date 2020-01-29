Utah earns Fs in American Lung Association ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, a man smokes a cigarette on Main Street in Westminster, Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign a law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, banning sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola), File

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The American Lung Association is calling on Utah officials to pass a tobacco tax in 2020 after the state received several Fs in this year’s “State of Tobacco Control.”

The report found that in 2019, Utah failed in three categories: Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21, Level of State Tobacco Taxes, and Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs.

“The American Lung Association finds opportunities in 2020 for Utah officials to take action and pass a law to increase cigarette taxes and equalize the tax on other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes with its cigarette tax an increase on tobacco taxes on tobacco products in order to support public health and save lives in 2020,” a press release from the American Lung Association stated.

The association said the state’s need for Utah to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products “is more urgent than ever.”

The state received an A for “Strenght of Smokefree Workplace Laws” and a B for “Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.”

You can read the report here.

What others are reading: