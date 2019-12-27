Study shows uptick in trampoline injuries

(Cleveland Clinic)- For many kids, indoor trampoline parks provide an outlet for pent-up winter energy.

But according to one recent study, an increase in indoor trampoline park popularity, has coincided with an uptick in trampoline-related fractures in the past decade.

The study looked at trampoline injury data from 2008 to 2017. Researchers found that in 2008, trampoline fractures accounted for 3.59% of injuries to children.

In 2017, that number rose to 6.16%. Experts attribute the uptick in injuries to the rise in the number of indoor trampoline parks during that time period.

Purva Grover, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic Children’s did not take part in the study, but said trampolines can often result in upper body injuries for kids.

“A lot of injuries that happen with trampolines are muscular-skeletal ones,” she said. “What we do see is, jumping and falling down, and a child using their hands to break a fall, which can result in a lot more upper extremity fractures.”

Dr. Grover said there’s really no specific age when a trampoline park becomes a safe option for a child, because accidents can happen at any age.

But if a parent decides to allow their child to participate in trampoline activities, whether at home, or in a public facility, she suggests having ground rules in place and following them at all times.

“Parents need to ensure children are appropriately supervised; there’s only one child jumping at a time, there’s appropriate fencing around it, and there are specific rules about how you jump – and how you fall, more importantly,” said Dr. Grover.

Dr. Grover said children, of all ages, using a trampoline, should be supervised by an adult who can make sure there is first aid available on site.

If a child falls down, and is hurt, seek medical care right away.

Complete results of the study are available via The American Academy of Pediatrics.

