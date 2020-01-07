Study: Run a marathon, live longer

(ABC4 News/CNN News) – If you’re considering running your first marathon in 2020, here’s a little extra motivation for you. A new study says running a marathon for the first time may help you live longer.

Researchers found for the first 138 healthy, first-time marathon runners they tracked, training and completing the London marathon associated with a four-year reduction in their “vascular age”.

It means they found marathon training reversed the age-related stiffening of the body’s main artery…the aorta, and helped reduce blood pressure.

The study’s senior author says she doesn’t think the health benefits are unique to running a marathon.

She also said the key takeaway is to set a training goal with a structure and stick to it.

What others are reading: