Study: OBGYNs retiring at faster rate leading to shortage

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If childbirth wasn’t stressful enough, a new study says America’s OBGYNs are aging out and retiring at a faster rate than new doctors are entering the field.

But this doesn’t only impact delivery rooms.

“Everything ranging from menopause to cancer screenings to primary care in certain instances, so while the birthrate decline can impact somewhat, it’s not enough to make up for some of the workforce shortages that we’re beginning to see in the data,” said Amit Phull, MD.

Utah is particularly at risk. Our OBs are the second oldest group in the nation. More than 41 percent are over 55 years old.

“At a population level, less access is worse, and it will ultimately have knock-on effects of the level of care that can be provided,” said Phull.

The research says millennial mothers will feel this is the hardest because they are choosing to have children later in life when complications are more common.

What can you do to get care when you need it?

“Be aware of this being an issue, establish care with an OBGYN early on, even if you’re not pregnant having those recommended check-ups can help you see that OBGYN or someone in their practice if an when you do become pregnant.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence"

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories