Study: OBGYNs retiring at faster rate leading to shortage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If childbirth wasn’t stressful enough, a new study says America’s OBGYNs are aging out and retiring at a faster rate than new doctors are entering the field.

But this doesn’t only impact delivery rooms.

“Everything ranging from menopause to cancer screenings to primary care in certain instances, so while the birthrate decline can impact somewhat, it’s not enough to make up for some of the workforce shortages that we’re beginning to see in the data,” said Amit Phull, MD.

Utah is particularly at risk. Our OBs are the second oldest group in the nation. More than 41 percent are over 55 years old.

“At a population level, less access is worse, and it will ultimately have knock-on effects of the level of care that can be provided,” said Phull.

The research says millennial mothers will feel this is the hardest because they are choosing to have children later in life when complications are more common.

What can you do to get care when you need it?

“Be aware of this being an issue, establish care with an OBGYN early on, even if you’re not pregnant having those recommended check-ups can help you see that OBGYN or someone in their practice if an when you do become pregnant.”

